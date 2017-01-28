Winning Ticket for $188-Million Mega Million Jackpot Sold at Stateline in San Bernardino County

A winning ticket for the Mega Million Jackpot was sold at Stateline and is worth $188 million, lottery officials announced on Saturday.

The winning ticket was sold at Primm Valley Lotto in Nipton, which is located at Interstate 15 and Stateline, lottery officials reported.

The $188 million ticket matched all six numbers which were 61, 53, 54, 17, and 37. The Mega number was 8.

The person in possession of the winning ticket is encouraged by lottery officials to sign the back of the ticket in ink and keep it safe until they visit a California Lottery District Office Location.

The winner has the option to take the full $188 million spread out over 30 years, or a lump sum of $112.3 million.

The winner has one year from the date of the draw to claim the$188 million prize.