1 Killed in Santa Ana Officer-Involved Shooting

One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Santa Ana Sunday evening, officials said.

Officers were patrolling the 400 block of South Birch Street, described by Cpl. Anthony Bertagna as a “high gang activity area” when they came upon a “suspect” who ran away from the area.

“Something led to an officer-involved shooting,” Bertagna said. He told the Orange County Register that the suspect was killed in the incident.

The scene was being processed by investigators and officials from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office were also at the scene, Bertagna said.