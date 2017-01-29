5 Killed When Gunmen Open Fire at Quebec City Mosque; 2 Arrested: Reports

Quebec City Police have confirmed via Twitter a shooting at a mosque in Quebec.

The shooting left people dead and wounded, the department said. Police would not confirm the number of dead or injured. Reuters reported that five people were killed.

The news agency also reported that 40 people were inside the Islamic Cultural Center during evening prayers when up to three gunmen started shooting.

Two people have been arrested and the investigation continues, the department said.

Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau tweeted condolences to the families of those killed. “Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. My thoughts are with victims & their families,” Trudeau tweeted.

