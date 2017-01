Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Weekdays Preschool at Northridge United Methodist is celebrating 50 years of learning. Look at the pictures from then and now taken from the same vantage point. The school is hoping to raise donations to replace the playground equipment. This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News, Sunday, January 29th. 2017.

Weekday Preschool at NUMC

(818) 886-4949

http://weekdaypreschoolnorthridge.com/