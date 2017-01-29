× Federal Judge in L.A. Orders Return of Man Deported to Iran After Being Detained at LAX

This was a reunion 12 years in the making.

Ali Vayeghan was set to fly from Tehran to Los Angeles, make his way to Indiana, and after a years-long wait, see his son, a U.S. citizen. He was also reuniting with his wife, who arrived in the U.S. four months ahead of him.

Instead, Vayeghan was ensnared by President Trump’s executive order, held at Los Angeles International Airport for hours, then deported to Iran by way of Dubai.

The American Civil Liberties Union intervened, petitioning the courts to release him. On Sunday afternoon, U.S. District Judge Dolly M. Gee issued an order instructing authorities to transport Vayeghan from Dubai to the U.S. and admit him under the terms of his visa, which is set to expire in February.

From U.S. District Judge Dolly M. Gee: pic.twitter.com/afPmDEQP1U — Matt Hamilton (@MattHjourno) January 29, 2017

