× L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer Barred From Seeing Detainees at LAX

Los Angeles City Atty. Mike Feuer said he spent several hours at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday night into Sunday morning, but was repeatedly denied access to federal detainees or an attorney who could discuss the situation with him.

“My goals in going were to get information as to whether customs officials were complying with the federal order … and to try and secure the release of the detainees,” he said on Sunday morning.

Feuer said he was concerned that federal officials were not complying with an emergency stay granted by a federal judge on Saturday night that was meant to block detainees from being deported under President Trump’s executive order.

While he was at the airport, Feuer said he was approached by a woman who claimed her father, suffering from Parkinson’s disease, was among the detainees.

