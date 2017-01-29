Search Underway for Missing 20-Year-Old Man Who Disappeared from Cabin in Lake Arrowhead Village

A search continued Sunday for a 20-year-old man who was reported missing after he failed to return to a cabin rental in Lake Arrowhead.

More than 70 San Bernardino Sheriff’s deputies, search and rescue volunteers, K9’s and dive team members have been actively searching for Dawson Hartwig, 20, who was last seen in the area of Lake Arrowhead Village, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

Hartwig was last seen Friday about 5 p.m. when he left a rented cabin on Burnt Mill Road and told friends he was going for a walk.

Friends of Hartwig called the Twin Peaks Sheriff Station on Saturday morning after he did no return to the cabin, officials said.

Hartwig left his phone and personal property behind, officials said.

Hartwig is about 6 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds, has blonde hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, khaki pants, snow boots and a beanie.

Anyone with information about Hartwig’s whereabouts are asked to contact Sheriff’s Dispatch immediately at 909-387-8313.

KTLA’s Dottie Evans and Geoff Peters contributed this to story.