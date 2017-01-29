More Protests Underway at LAX, Demonstrators Call President Trump’s Travel Ban ‘Un-American’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A second day of demonstrations got underway at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday as protesters condemned President Trump’s travel restrictions that have roiled airports across the nation.

Several dozen protesters gathered in front of Tom Bradley International Terminal chanting, “love, not hate, makes America great!” Others carried signs that read, “No Ban, No Wall, No Trump.”

Nurse Jamie Shoemaker, 51, of Los Angeles stood at the entrance of the Tom Bradley terminal holding an American flag in one hand and carrying a sign that read, "Muslims are welcome here, racists and fascists are not."

She called Trump's order "un-American."

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.