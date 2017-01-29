Sunday “Gayle on the Go!, Sunday, January 29th, 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's Sunday! Celebrate at Southern California museums; a unique car show and more on the Sunday "Gayle on the Go!" list. Enjoy!

-0-

Bricks LA: A Lego Fan Event

Pasadena Convention Center

300 East Green Street

Pasadena

BricksLA.com

LEGO fans will love BRICKS LA at the Pasadena Convention Center. Explore hundreds of Lego creations in 13-thousand square feet of creativity. If you don’t have any LEGO bricks, no problem. There are vendors where you can find new, used and vintage LEGO supplies.

-0-

Museums Free-For-All Day

http://www.socalmuseums.org/free-for-all

Lots of Southern California museums are participating in MUSEUMS FREE FOR ALL DAY raising awareness about the quantity and quality of in our area. For the complete list of the more than 30 museums on the MUSEUMS FREE FOR ALL DAY list, look at the website:

http://www.socalmuseums.org/free-for-all

-0-

The Science Behind Pixar Exhibition

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

californiasciencecenter.org

The California Science Center is on the MUSEUMS FREE FOR ALL list. With admission free, we can afford the special admission ticket for THE SCIENCE BEHIND PIXAR, the first time we get to look into the Pixar filmmaking process.

-0-

Virgin of Guadalupe: Images in Colonial Mexico

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

714 567 3600

bowers.org

In Santa Ana, The Bowers Museum is on the MUSEUMS FREE FOR ALL list. Here we can seeVirgin of Guadalupe: Images in Colonial Mexico.

This exhibition explores the extraordinary impact of the appearance of the Virgin in various themes of religious, political and social importance during Mexico’s colonial period.

The exhibition is exclusive to the Bowers Museum and is comprised of several important collections from Mexico, including the Museum of the Basilica of Guadalupe, the most visited religious pilgrimage site in all of the Americas.

-0-

Pop for the People: Roy Lichtenstein in L.A. Skirball Cultural Center

2701 North Sepulveda Boulevard

Los Angeles

310 440 4500

skirball.org

The Skirball Cultural Center is on the MUSEUMS FREE FOR ALL list. Here we can see POP FOR THE PEOPLE: ROY LICHTENSTEIN IN L.A.

We learn how the pop artist made fine art accessible to the American public in ways that had not been achieved before. The exhibition features prints from Lichtenstein’s Bull Profile and Surrealist series, as well as the iconic Sunrise and Shipboard Girl.

-0-

Diamonds: Rare Brilliance

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 763 3466

nhm.org

And, another on the is on the MUSEUMS FREE FOR ALL list is the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, where we can ogle the spectacular DIAMONDS: RARE BRILLANCE.

On display are “The Juliet Pink.” It’s more than 30 carats.

The rare “Rainbow Necklace” containing blue-grey, green-yellow, orange-pink, purple-pink, and brown-orange diamonds.

The three carat, gray-blue violet “Argyle Violet” diamond.

And, the two carat, purple “Victorian Orchid” diamond.

-0-

Jet Edge International

818.442.0096

flyjetedge.com

We can fly high for the big football game a week away. Jet Edge International says leave the driving and the flying to them. The full service, private-jet management and charter operator is scheduling travel to Houston for the Super Bowl.

By the way, that fee includes your limousine transportation to and from the football game.

-0-

The Classic Auto Show LA 2017

South Hall

Los Angeles Convention Center

Downtown Los Angeles

theclassicautoshow.com

You might want to tailgate with one of these priceless vehicles on display at the NEWEST auto show to come to Southern California. It’s the CLASSIC AUTO SHOW LA 2017.

We have a rare opportunity to see vehicles presented by private collectors, vintage auto dealers and some of California’s best car clubs fill Grand Boulevard of South Hall of the Los Angeles Convention Center.

-0-

HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!

PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide video with your request.

The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.

Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: http://ktla.com/community

-0-

Celebrate Sunday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-0-0-0-