Trump’s Ban Results in Hours of Fear, Chaos and Hope for Those Detained at LAX

More demonstrations are planned at Los Angeles International Airport Sunday after a day of chaos, fear, protests and ultimately some relief over President Trump’s travel bans.

Trump’s executive order suspends all refugee entries for 120 days. It also indefinitely blocks Syrian refugees and bars entry to the U.S. for 90 days for those traveling from seven Muslim-majority countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

At least seven — and perhaps many more — people were caught in the new policy at LAX. They were detained for hours as an army of attorneys tried to free them. Attorneys created a makeshift office at Tom Bradley International Terminal to try to aid travelers who were being held by federal officials, setting up outside the U.S. Customs and Border Protection office.

Relatives of those being detained stood nervously throughout the terminal, desperate for any shred of information about the fate of their loved ones. On Saturday evening, Bayar Yousif had been trading text messages with his brother, Bessar, who had been detained since he landed at 4:30 p.m.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.