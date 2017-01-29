× Xavier Becerra Among 15 Democratic Attorneys General that Condemn Trump Immigration Order

More than a dozen Democratic attorneys general from states across the country have condemned the Trump administration’s executive order suspending acceptance of refugees and have vowed to oppose it “to ensure that as few people as possible suffer from the chaotic situation that it has created.”

In a communique Sunday, the group said: “As the chief legal officers for over 130 million Americans and foreign residents of our states, we condemn President Trump’s unconstitutional, un-American and unlawful Executive Order and will work together to ensure the federal government obeys the Constitution, respects our history as a nation of immigrants, and does not unlawfully target anyone because of their national origin or faith.”

The executive order places an indefinite ban on refugees from Syria and prohibits citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering as refugees for four months. It also places a suspension on admissions of other citizens of those countries.

The legal officials represent 15 states. They include California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra and his contemporaries in Washington, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Virginia, as well as the District of Columbia.

