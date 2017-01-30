27-Year-Old Man Fatally Stabbed in Altercation With Parolee Who Was Trying to Visit His Child’s Mother: LAPD

A man was fatally stabbed in San Fernando over the weekend when he got into a fight with another man who was trying to visit his child’s mother, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Officers responded to the 13000 block of Dronfield Avenue in San Fernando on Sunday about 5 p.m. and found the victim, 27-year-old Terrel Butler, suffering from multiple stab wounds and being treated by paramedics.

According to police the suspect wanted for the fatally stabbing is 20-year-old parolee David Bird.

Police said the two men got into fight when Bird went to the residence to visit the mother of his child, but the woman did not want to see him.

Bird allegedly stabbed Butler multiple times and left the scene on a bike, police said.

Butler was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

Anyone with information on Bird’s whereabouts is asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Bureau Homicide at 818-374-1925. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 800-222-8477.