CES 2017 Revisited

Take a look at some of the things we didn't show you the first time around in our CES 2017 coverage.
CES is a powerhouse tech show - some 170,000 people from around the world converge in Las Vegas to check out thousands of gadgets.
It's tough to show you all of them, but recently I went back through our footage to find some of the cool things we found.
Pocket Sized Drone - ZEROTECH DOBBY
Magnetic Phone Case - Evutec AFIX
Baby Bed - SNOO
Knock Knock Refrigerator - LG InstaView Door
BlackBerry Prototype - TCL Mercury
Color Changing Shower Head - HYDRAO First
GPS Pet Collar - KYON
Floating Speaker - LG
Virtual Reality Demo - SoftKinetic