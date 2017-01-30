Assembly GOP Leader Voices Concern Over Trump’s Order, Says Own Ancestors Came to U.S. Fleeing Religious Persecution

Assemblyman Chad Mayes is shown in a photo posted to his Facebook page on Oct. 14, 2016.

Assembly Republican Leader Chad Mayes of Yucca Valley on Monday joined a number of GOP politicians who are voicing misgivings about President Trump’s order temporarily barring refugees from some majority-Muslim countries from entering the country.

“Religious liberty is a core value of our nation. My ancestors immigrated to America to flee religious persecution,” Mayes said in a statement. “While bolstering our national security is important, when forced to decide between security and liberty, I will always side with liberty.”

“He is concerned about them [the orders],” said Matt Mahon, a spokesman for the assemblyman.

Trump’s directives suspended refugee entries for 120 days and barred entry to the U.S. for 90 days for those traveling from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Chad Mayes' statement on President Trump's order was issued Jan. 30, 2017.

