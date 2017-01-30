Congressman Who Represents San Bernardino Slams White House, Says Exec. Order Would Not Have Prevented 2015 Terror Attack

Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Redlands) is getting frustrated with President Trump and his staff mentioning the 2015 San Bernardino shooting to defend an executive order banning refugees and visa holders from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

“This executive order will do nothing to make our country safer and only sends a message of hate and bigotry to the rest of the world,” Aguilar, who represents the district where the site of the shooting is located , said in a statement. “This order would not have prevented the attack in San Bernardino and the use of San Bernardino as justification for this anti-Muslim policy is a revolting way to exploit our community.”

Fourteen Californians were killed in the December 2015 attack by Syed Rizwan Farook, an American, and his wife Tashfeen Malik, who was raised in Pakistan and lived in Saudi Arabia before marrying him.

Refugees and green card holders from Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are not affected by Trump’s order, which bars all refugee entries for 120 days, blocks Syrian refugees indefinitely and bars for 90 days the entry of citizens from Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia.

.@PressSec Stop exploiting the #SanBernardino community to justify #MuslimBan. Use of 12/2 attack to score political points is despicable. https://t.co/DfFzkHR9hD — Pete Aguilar (@RepPeteAguilar) January 30, 2017