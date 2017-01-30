Girl, 4, Found Unharmed After Car She Was Sitting in Was Stolen in Ohio

Posted 7:37 AM, January 30, 2017, by , Updated at 08:36AM, January 30, 2017

Police have found a kidnapped 4-year-old girl who was in the backseat of a car when it was stolen in Columbus, Ohio, Monday morning.

Janylia Fails is seen in an image posted to the Columbus Division of Police Facebook page.

The girl, identified as Janylia Fails, was in the backseat of the running Chevrolet Impala at about 7:30 a.m. (ET) when her mother went back to get another child and someone stole her car, the Columbus Division of Police stated in a crime alert posted Facebook.

Police located the stolen vehicle a few blocks away, but Fails was no longer in the vehicle, according to the post.

Fails was wearing a multicolor floral winter coat with blue jeans.

The kidnapper was described as a light skin black man wearing a dark coat, according to the post.

Police found Fails about 10:30 a.m. in the area where the car was located, police stated in a later post.

Fails was unharmed, according to police.

There was no word on whether the kidnapper was found.