Girl, 4, Found Unharmed After Car She Was Sitting in Was Stolen in Ohio

Police have found a kidnapped 4-year-old girl who was in the backseat of a car when it was stolen in Columbus, Ohio, Monday morning.

The girl, identified as Janylia Fails, was in the backseat of the running Chevrolet Impala at about 7:30 a.m. (ET) when her mother went back to get another child and someone stole her car, the Columbus Division of Police stated in a crime alert posted Facebook.

Police located the stolen vehicle a few blocks away, but Fails was no longer in the vehicle, according to the post.

Fails was wearing a multicolor floral winter coat with blue jeans.

The kidnapper was described as a light skin black man wearing a dark coat, according to the post.

Police found Fails about 10:30 a.m. in the area where the car was located, police stated in a later post.

Fails was unharmed, according to police.

There was no word on whether the kidnapper was found.