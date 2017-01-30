Jacob Latimore On His New Album “Connection” and Upcoming Film “Sleight”
-
Jorge Ramos Discusses Upcoming Election and New Film “Hate Rising”
-
The Legendary Keith Sweat Discusses Upcoming Vegas Residency
-
Jane Lynch Discusses New Holiday Album “A Swingin’ Little Christmas”
-
Dee Snider Talks Changing With Age and New Album
-
David Cassidy Talks New Christmas Album
-
-
Lydia Hearst Discusses Being a Newlywed and Upcoming “Screamfest”
-
Pepe Aguilar Talks Family and Upcoming Performance at the Forum
-
Rick Astley Talks New Music and Standing the Test of Time
-
George Lopez Talks Local Upcoming Performances
-
James Paxton Talks New ‘Punk Rock Horror Epic’
-
-
Bill Engvall on What Distinguishes His Movie ‘Wish for Christmas’ from Other Holiday Films
-
Kenny G Talks Hollywood Christmas Parade and Holiday Tour
-
Eight Year Old Sunny Pawar Discusses His Starring Role in Award-Winning ‘Lion’