Man Killed in Hit-and-Run in Whittier; Female Driver Sought

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a man who was riding a bicycle in Whittier on Monday morning, authorities said.

The deadly crash occurred in the 9100 block of Calmada Avenue around 7:30 a.m., according to Whittier Police Department Officer John Scoggins.

The victim died at the scene. His body remained in the middle of the street, covered in a white sheet more than an hour after the incident occurred, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

Authorities were not releasing the man’s name pending notification of his next of kin.

Police said the driver was female, but did not have a further description.

She was driving a newer model, pearl-colored four-door Lexus with tinted windows and black and white paper plates, according to a Whittier police news release. The car likely had front-end damage.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run crash was asked to call Officer Jensen at 562-567-9261, Officer Medina at 562-567-9259 or the department’s crime tipline at 562-567-9299.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.