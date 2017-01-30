Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes Northbound 405 Freeway in Culver City

A multi-vehicle crash has blocked all northbound lanes on the 405 Freeway in Culver City Monday morning.

The crash was reported on the freeway about 5:42 a.m. just south of Sepulveda Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log.

At least three vehicles were involved in the wreck, which left all the northbound lanes blocked, the CHP stated.

One or two of the vehicles overturned as a result of the crash.

The northbound side of the freeway would remain closed for an unknown duration, according to the CHP.

There was no immediate word on any injuries resulting from the crash.

Check back for updates on this developing story.