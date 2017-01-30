Off-Duty LAPD Officer Shoots, Injures 2 Suspects in Downey: Police

A Los Angeles Police Department officer was hospitalized after shooting and wounding two people in Downey early Monday, according to LAPD.

Few details were immediately provided about the shooting, which occurred around 1 a.m. in the 7800 block of Borson Street.

Two people were injured and taken to a local hospital in unknown conditions, according to LAPD Capt. Andrew Neiman. He described the pair as “suspects,” but did not elaborate on what crimes they were suspected of committing.

The officer was not shot during the incident, though he was transported after receiving non-life-threatening injuries, Neiman said.

The shooting appeared to have taken place in a residential area, and a large pool of blood was visible on a driveway outside of a home, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

A portion of the street was blocked off with crime tape, and multiple police vehicles could be seen on the street.

No other information was released about the case, which is being investigated by the Downey Police Department and the Office of the Inspector General.

