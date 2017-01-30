Posture coach, ergonomics consultant and the creator of the 30 day posture makeover Michelle Joyce joined us live to talk about the benefits of good posture and give us tips and tricks on how to sit and stand. Michelle’s 30 day posture makeover is available as a DVD, an iPhone app, or a digital download. For more information, click HERE.
Shape How You Sit and Stand
