The Eagles Have Landed: Dan Gurney’s All American Racers at Petersen Automotive Museum

Posted 8:46 AM, January 30, 2017, by and , Updated at 10:10AM, January 30, 2017

Gayle Anderson was live at the Petersen Automotive Museum, the “world’s greatest car museum” according to TOP GEAR Magazine, to see the new exhibit THE EAGLES HAVE LANDED: DAN GURNEY’S ALL AMERICAN RACERS.

The Eagles Have Landed: Dan Gurney’s All American Racers
Petersen Automotive Museum
6060 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 930-2277

