The Eagles Have Landed: Dan Gurney’s All American Racers at Petersen Automotive Museum

Gayle Anderson was live at the Petersen Automotive Museum, the “world’s greatest car museum” according to TOP GEAR Magazine, to see the new exhibit THE EAGLES HAVE LANDED: DAN GURNEY’S ALL AMERICAN RACERS.
The Eagles Have Landed: Dan Gurney’s All American Racers
Petersen Automotive Museum
6060 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 930-2277
If you have questions, or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call 1-323-460-5732. I will reply as soon as I can.
Thank you for watching!
Gayle