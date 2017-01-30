Weekend of Trump Travel Ban Protests, Arrests Prompt Delays at LAX Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Travelers headed to Los Angeles International Airport were warned to expect delays Monday following a weekend of protests against President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

The protesters were no longer at the airport Monday morning, but several airlines were still experiencing delays due to the weekend rallies.

LAX officials urged travelers to check with their airline about any flight status updates and to arrive extra early for their flights.

Several thousand people converged on the airport over the weekend to protest Trump’s executive order to block travelers from seven Muslim majority countries from entering the U.S. for at least 90 days.

The order prevents Syrian refugees from entering the U.S. indefinitely and also suspended the admission of all refugees for 120 days.

Protesters blocked traffic and prompted officials to temporarily stop arrivals and departures at the Tom Bradley International Terminal Sunday.

Los Angeles Airport Police arrested two people for blocking the roadway, according to an alert from LAX.

Police eventually worked out a deal with protesters to only block one level of the roadway at a time so travelers could still get access to the terminals.

The protesters refused to leave until people who had been detained at the airport because of the ban were released, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“This is un-American, it’s not who we are,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garrett said Sunday. "We don’t divide families; we don’t separate each other. We will stand for all people.”

Mohammed Soodmand, a passenger from Iran who has a green card, said he was detained for four hours.

“I waited with a few other people, after a couple of hours they asked us some questions, they treated us very nice and then they let us go,” Soodmand said. “It’s a big mess you know. I am very confused.”

It was unclear if any travelers were still being detained inside the airport Monday morning.

33.941589 -118.408530