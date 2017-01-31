2 Homes Red Tagged, Others Evacuated After Landslide Sends Hollywood Hills Backyard Down Hill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two homes have been red tagged and several others remain remain evacuated Tuesday morning after a landslide the night before sent a portion of a Hollywood Hills home’s backyard toward the residences below.

The slide was reported about 5:30 p.m. when a large backyard on Hillside Avenue began sliding down and across Laurel View Drive, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Erik Scott stated.

Residents in one of the homes in the path of the slide were unable to get out and called 911.

Emergency crews were eventually able to get to the residents and bring them out safely, Scott stated. No injuries were reported.

A Fire Department official told KTLA the slide sent 20 tons of debris down the hillside.

The slide took out power lines and buried at least one vehicle, according to Scott.

Power was restored to most residents in the area by Tuesday morning.

Officials decided to evacuate a total of five homes as a precaution while crews worked to ensure the safety of the structures and the hillside, Scott stated.

Two of the homes were red tagged, officials at the scene told KTLA.

The incident occurred about a half-mile from a debris flow three weeks ago that sent the foundation of a home down a hillside onto Laurel Canyon Boulevard, prompting the roadway to close for several days.