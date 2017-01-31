2 People Fatally Shot at Irvine Home, Male Suspect in Custody: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two people were found shot to death at a home in Irvine on Tuesday, and a man was taken into custody in connection with the crime, authorities reported.

At about 1 p.m. officers responded to a shooting call at 14972 Crystal Circle and found two adults who had been fatally shot, the Orange County Fire Authority reported. The home is in close proximity to Greentree Elementary School, which was placed on a voluntary lockdown while police were assessing the scene, officials told KTLA.

The identities of the victims and the suspect were not released.

The relationships of the victims and suspect were also unknown.

No other information was immediately released.



KTLA's Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.