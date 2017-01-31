× Betsy DeVos, Trump’s Education Secretary Pick, Clears Senate Committee in Nomination Hurdle

Betsy DeVos, President Donald Trump’s nominee to head the Department of Education, cleared one procedural hurdle to her confirmation Tuesday, being voted through by a Senate committee. The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions voted 12-11, along party lines, approving her nomination.

Check back for updates on this developing story.