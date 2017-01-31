Betsy DeVos, Trump’s Education Secretary Pick, Clears Senate Committee in Nomination Hurdle

Betsy DeVos, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to be the next Secretary of Education, testifies during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill January 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Betsy DeVos, President Donald Trump’s nominee to head the Department of Education, cleared one procedural hurdle to her confirmation Tuesday, being voted through by a Senate committee. The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions voted 12-11, along party lines, approving her nomination.