Gayle Anderson was live at Exposition Park to explore the California African American Museum exhibition Politics, Race, and Propaganda: The Nazi Olympics, Berlin 1936, which features historic photographs and documents, riveting films, Olympics regalia and promotional materials, along with first-person accounts that tell the stories of athletes who were barred because of their ethnic heritage, those who boycotted the Games in protest, and the African Americans who competed and won a total of fourteen medals, refuting the Nazi myth of “Aryan” supremacy.

Politics, Race, and Propaganda: The Nazi Olympics, Berlin 1936

California African American Museum

600 State Drive

Exposition Park

Los Angeles, CA 90037

(213) 744-7432

