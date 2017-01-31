Father Buys 37-Year-Old Son Winning Lottery Ticket Worth $555,555 at South El Monte Liquor Store

A father and son from the San Gabriel Valley often buy each other lottery tickets as a gift, and this time the son ended up with a winning ticket worth $555,555, a California Lottery official reported.

Abelino Moreno, 37, said his dad recently bought six scratchers tickets at Rush St. Market & Liquor, located at 9837 Rush Street in South El Monte, and gave one of the tickets to him. Moreno went home and began to play his Power 5’s Scratchers ticket when he noticed he won the top prize of $555,555.

“There was disbelief it was that much money,” Moreno said. “Luck is crazy and it could be anyone’s turn at any time!”

Moreno said his dad once won $75 from a ticket he bought for him, and said he plans on buying his dad more lottery tickets in hopes he will win a big prize too.

Moreno said he is leaning toward buying a house with his winnings.