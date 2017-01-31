LAPD Officials Locate Mother of Girl Found Wandering Alone in Van Nuys

Los Angeles Police officials Tuesday night were able to find the mother of a 3-year-old girl who was found wandering alone in Van Nuys earlier in the day.

A family came upon the 2 or 3-year-old girl as she was about to cross the street near the intersection of Kester Avenue and Sherman Way about 5 p.m., police said.

Capt. Lillian Carranza said the girl looked well taken care of. She was dressed in a plaid outfit, but had no shoes on.

Police sent out a plea on social media for the public to help locate the girl’s parents, but also went door-to-door with a picture of the girl.

Several hours had passed since the girl was found and police had not gotten calls or reports of a missing child, officials said.

Eventually a neighbor recognized the girl in a photo and alerted authorities about where she lived.

Police responded to the home and the girl’s mother told them she had been in the shower and did not know how the girl was able to get out of the house.

The girl was taken to the Department of Children and Family Services and officials are continuing to investigate what happened.