LAPD Responding to Report of Stabbing at Sunset and Cahuenga in Hollywood

Los Angeles police are responding Tuesday afternoon to reports of a stabbing in front of a Jack in the Box in a busy part of Hollywood.

A call came in at 2 p.m. with the stabbing report, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Liliana Preciado said.

Preciado said officers were responding to Sunset and Cahuenga boulevards, but she had no details on the investigation.

Many patrol vehicles could be seen responding, as well as multiple ambulances. Blood was visible on the pavement.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were injured or killed.

The busy commercial area is near where Amoeba Records and the ArcLight theater are located.