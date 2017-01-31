× Man Charged in Connection With Chinatown Double Fatal Stabbing; Suspect Previously Convicted of Voluntary Manslaughter

A 35-year-old man was charged in connection with fatally stabbing two men during a majong game in Chinatown last week, Los Angeles County District Attorney’s officials said Tuesday.

Vinh Dao was charged with two counts of murder with the special circumstance allegation of multiple murders and using a knife as a deadly weapon.

DA officials also revealed that the suspect was also convicted of voluntary manslaughter in 2002.

Dao walked into the Hop Sing Tong Benevolent Association on Jan. 26 and began arguing with Tony Yong, 64, then he allegedly stabbed the victim to death.

Prosecutors said he then fatally stabbed Kim Kong Yon, also 64, when Yon tried to help the first victim.

Dao faces the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole if he is convicted.

He is being held without bail, and a decision on whether or not to seek the death penalty will be made later, officials said.