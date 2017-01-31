New Private Dining Room at Disneyland Offers Seven-Course Meal for $15,000

If you can’t get a membership to Disneyland’s uber-exclusive Club 33, the House of Mouse is dangling another swanky dining option: 21 Royal.

The name refers to the address in New Orleans Square, above the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction, where the park has expanded a private apartment to include a dining room that is now available for rent.

But the price is pirate-trove steep: For $15,000, up to 12 people get a seven-course meal, paired with fine wine and a balcony that offers a prime viewing spot for a nighttime extravaganza.

“We are always looking for new ways for our guests to experience the park,” Disneyland spokeswoman Suzi Brown said.

