Placentia Man Arrested on Ninth DUI Charge in 6 Years After Crash, Police Say

A man was arrested on suspicion of driving drunk for the ninth time in six years, after crashing his car in Placentia over the weekend, police said.

Placentia police responded to a call of a traffic collision on the 100 block of South Lakeview Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses reported that a vehicle may have struck a power pole and was attempting to drive away, police said in a statement.

Arriving officers found a car resting on top of a Southern California Edison electrical box with live wires under it, police said.

Officers arrested the driver, Derek Stacy Haskayne, 52, on suspicion of driving under the influence. Police later discovered Haskayne had eight prior DUI convictions in Orange County since 2011.

