San Francisco Suing President Trump Over Executive Orders It Says Are Unconstitutional

San Francisco’s mayor on Tuesday announced his city was suing President Trump over a series of executive orders it contends are unconstitutional.

Mayor Ed Lee announced the suit on Twitter and was planning a press conference to provide details.

The move comes amid growing rancor over Trump’s orders, which include restrictions on travel from some Muslim countries and threats to cut funding to so-called “sanctuary cities” that support people in the country illegally.

San Francisco and other cities have contended it’s illegal to withhold funding to sanctuary cities.

