Suspected Mail Thief Found With Dozens of Items From Victims Throughout L.A, Orange Counties: Police

Sierra Madre police found alleged drugs and stolen mail in a car belonging to a man they had initially arrested on traffic-related charges over the weekend, police announced Monday.

The discovery was made around 9:45 p.m. Sunday when an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the vicinity of Orange Grove and Baldwin avenues, according to a Sierra Madre Police Department news release.

An investigation revealed the driver’s license was expired and the vehicle’s registration had been suspended, the release stated.

After the driver’s arrest, police searched the man’s car and found alleged drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine, as well as multiple pieces of mail, according to the release.

The mail consisted of more than 86 items, including checks, credit cards and passports, police said. It was from victims in Sierra Madre, South Pasadena, Irvine, Culver City, Los Angeles, Aliso Viejo, Pacific Palisades, Tustin, Santa Ana and Santa Monica.

The suspect, identified as Gersio Lopez, allegedly refused to disclose to police how he came to possess the items, according to the release.

He was booked into the Pasadena Police Department Jail, and the case has been taken over by the U.S. Postal Inspector, authorities said.