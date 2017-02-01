4 Injured in Crash Involving Pedestrians in Highland Park: LAFD

Four people were injured after a car apparently hit at least one pedestrian in Highland Park Wednesday morning, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Few details were immediately provided about the crash, which occurred around 9:50 a.m. in the 4400 block of North Figueroa Street, an LAFD alert stated.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed multiple police and fire vehicles in the parking lot of a Subway restaurant and Arco gas station, though it was unclear whether the crash took place there.

It was also not immediately known how many pedestrians were involved in the crash and how many in the vehicle were injured.

The conditions of the patients were unknown; all were expected to be transported to a hospital, the Fire Department said.

