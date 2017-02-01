× Gary Taubes, Author

Gary Taubes is an award-winning science writer who studied applied physics at Harvard and aerospace engineering at Stanford before turning to journalism. His work has appeared in numerous publications including the New York Times, New York Times Magazine, Los Angeles Times, Scientific American, Science and Nature among many others.

In 2007, he wrote “Good Calories, Bad Calories” which took on low-fat diets and refined carbohydrates like white bread and pasta. In 2011, his book “Why We Get Fat,” continued the argument against the “calories in, calories out” concept espoused by many nutritionists which suggests that if you burn more calories than you consume–no matter where those calories come from–you’ll lose weight.

In his new book “The Case Against Sugar,” Taubes argues that sugar is the cause of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and other diseases that are killing us. He writes: “People are dying today literally every second from diseases that seemed virtually non-existent in populations that didn’t eat modern Western diets or live modern Western lifestyles. Something is killing them prematurely. This book will document the case against sugar as the prime culprit.”

About the Podcast: “Frank Buckley Interviews”