‘Get Off Your Phone:’ Texas Day Care’s Message to Parents Goes Viral

A photo of sign outside a Rose Hill, Texas, day care center urging parents to get off their cellphones while they are picking their children has been shared more than a million times since being posted to Facebook last Friday.

The sign reminds parents that they’re picking up their children from day care and shouldn’t have their heads buried in their phones because their children are excited to see them.

The sign reads:

You are picking up your child. GET OFF YOUR PHONE! Your child is happy to see you! Are you happy to see your child?? We have seen children trying to hand their parents their work they completed and the parent is on the phone. We have heard a child say, “Mommy, mommy, mommy…” and the parent is paying more attention to their phone than their own child. It is appalling. Get off your phone!!

The photo received more than 69,000 likes as of Wednesday morning on Facebook user’s Juliana Farris Mazurkewicz’s page. It also prompted thousands of comments below the post, with many expressing support of the sign’s message.