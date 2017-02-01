High School Shooting Plot Uncovered in Fullerton; 2 Students Arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two Troy High School students were arrested on Wednesday after Fullerton police received information about a possible school shooting on campus.

A school resource officer was told that the two 16-year-old students were discussing their plan to "shoot up" the school at an athletic event on Tuesday.

The tipster also told police that they overheard the students discussing different types of firearms and the firearms’ effectiveness during a potential shooting.

The students said they wanted the shooting to be “bigger than Columbine”, according to the tipster.

The Troy High School administration and Fullerton Joint Union High School District officials identified the students from photos and officers detained them for making criminal threats and conspiracy to commit a felony, police said. "The person that reported this incident to law enforcement, whether something did happen, didn't happen, this person saved countless lives," said Sgt. Jon Radus with the Fullerton Police Department. "Countless heartache for an unknown number of families." An initial investigation revealed that the students did make statements similar to the statements reported, according to police. Police also found evidence that the students conducted internet research on school shooting topics, such as firearms and prior school shootings, in preparation for their plan. The two students were released to the custody of Orange County Juvenile Hall. The investigation into the incident is on-going, police said.