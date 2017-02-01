Homicide Detectives Investigating Disappearance of Santa Clarita Man Missing Since Last Week

Homicide detectives are asking the public’s help in the disappearance of a 58-year-old Santa Clarita resident who hasn’t been seen in almost a week, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday.

William Cierzan has been missing since Thursday, according to a sheriff’s news release. Investigators, as well as family members, are expected to speak at a news conference scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The day he disappeared, Cierzan told his wife around 5 p.m. over the phone that he was making dinner, The Santa Clarita Valley Signal reported.

But when Cierzan’s wife, Linda, came home around 7 p.m., there was no sign of her husband. His wallet, which contained credit cards and cash, was still in the house, as were his keys and coat, according to The Signal.

Family members frantically searched for the missing man, whom they described as a “homebody,” but were unable to locate him. They reported him missing to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The family also obtained surveillance footage shot from a neighbor’s camera that failed to show Ceirzan leaving home after his wife last heard from him.

“The video shows he never left the house,” the missing man’s sister, Andrea Peck, told The Signal. “No friends drove up. No one came to the door.

She added, “This man has a history of going to work, living in a house and being very happy … He loves his wife. He loves his house. He loves his dog.

Cierzan is employed by Six Flags Magic Mountain, according to family members. He is described as 5-foot-8, weighing approximately 140 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair, The Signal reported.

Anyone with information on Cierzan’s whereabouts can leave a tip through Crime Stoppers by dialing 1-800-222-8477.