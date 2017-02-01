× Nestle USA to Move Headquarters From Glendale to Virginia, Affecting 1,200 Jobs

Food giant Nestle USA is moving its headquarters from Glendale to Virginia.

The maker of Butterfinger and Hot Pockets, which is a subsidiary of Swiss consumer products giant Nestle S.A., said its new home will be in Rosslyn, Va. The move will start later this year and be completed by the end of 2018.

Nestle has 1,200 employees in Glendale. About 90% of the workforce — or roughly 1,100 — is eligible to be relocated; 750 jobs are moving to the Washington area and 300 are moving to Ohio, said spokeswoman Edie Burge.

With the move, Nestle will become the latest major corporation to find a new home outside the Southland.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.