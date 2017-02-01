John Legend Sits Down With Doug Kolk To Chat About his new Super Bowl Commercial.
One on One With John Legend
-
Deaths of Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher Raise Questions About Obtaining Hollywood Walk of Fame Star
-
Johnathan Schaech Talks “Legends of Tomorrow”
-
Brandon Routh Talks Playing a ‘Good Guy’ on “Legends of Tomorrow”
-
Jet Jurgensmeyer Talks Getting Into Character for New Nickelodeon Movie
-
Man Pleads Guilty to 2014 Shooting Rampage That Left 3 Dead in Pasadena
-
-
Here Are All the Retro Games You Get on Nintendo’s NES Classic Edition
-
Gang Members Get More Than 50 Years in South L.A. Killing of Teen Over Red Shoes
-
Convicted Rapist Gets 520 Years for Sexually Assaulting 9-Year-Old Girl He Was Babysitting
-
NorCal Man Who Bilked Customers Out of $45 Million in ‘Wine Ponzi Scheme’ Sentenced to Prison
-
Bryshere Y. Gray & Keith Powers Talk the Legends of The New Edition
-
-
New DNA Testing Planned in JonBenet Ramsey Case
-
President-elect Donald Trump Lashes Out at Civil Rights Icon Rep. John Lewis Via Twitter Over Inauguration Boycott
-
Nintendo Switch Will Cost $300 When It Goes on Sale March 3