Washington Woman Stabbed Date, Intended to Eat His Heart in Quest to Become Serial Killer: Court Documents

A woman set up a date at a Lynnwood, Washington motel Sunday night with the intent of killing a man she met online and eating his heart, according to court documents obtained by multiple television stations in Seattle.

Police arrested the suspect, a 24-year-old Edmonds woman, on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder after she allegedly stabbed the 29-year-old victim in the chest, puncturing his lung, according to KTLA sister station KCPQ, citing the court documents.

The victim, who police met at a nearby Walgreen’s after receiving a 911 call, told Lynnwood police officers he had met the woman on Craigslist through a post seeking “friendship and possible dating,” Seattle-area television station KIRO reported.

After meeting in person, the pair ended up booking a room at the Rodeo Inn on Highway 99 in Lynnwood, which he paid for, according to KIRO.

The victim told police the pair were lying on the bed when she asked him multiple times whether he was a serial killer.

According to documents, he told her “No,” and she climbed on top of him and said, “Well I am a serial killer” as she grabbed a pocket knife.

The woman then stabbed him in the chest, according to police, before he eventually broke free, got out of the room and dialed 911 from the hotel office and then escaped to the Walgreens.

He said there had been no argument or altercation before she attacked him.

Police found the suspect in the parking lot and detained her.

During an interview with police, the woman told an office, “I’m a loon,” and said she wanted to become a serial killer and planned to stab the victim to death, according to arrest documents obtained by KIRO.

“She was extremely emotionless when she spoke to me about attempting to kill (the victim). At one point throughout the conversation, she was more concerned with missing work the following day than facing the possible consequences of an aggravated assault,” the officer stated in a Snohomish County Superform.

The woman admitted to the office who first detained her that said planned to eat the victim’s heart after she killed him, police said.

She told police she aspired to become a serial killer, and said had already written a note to leave on his body explaining her plan to kill again, according to authorities.

A judge on Tuesday set bail at $1 million.

The woman isn’t being named publicly pending formal charges.