UC Berkeley on Lockdown Amid Protests Over Controversial Speaker Milo Yiannopoulos

A speech by conservative firebrand Milo Yiannopoulos was cancelled at UC Berkeley Wednesday amid large protests and some vandalism.

Video showed huge protests on the campus, with some demonstrators chanting “shut him down.”

Rowdy protests at UC Davis last month forced the cancellation of speeches by Yiannopoulos and former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli.

Yiannopoulos, who writes for Breitbart, is a provocateur whose language dovetails with that of the so-called alt-right movement, although he disputes that classification.

