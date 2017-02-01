Oregon Woman’s Pet Python Gets Stuck in Her Pierced Earlobe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Portland, Oregon, woman and her pet ball python recently became a little too close for comfort when the snake slithered into the hole of the woman's pierced earlobe and got stuck.

Ashley Glawe said in a Jan. 23 Facebook post that she put "Bart" around her shoulders when it felt like he struck at her ear. As it turns out, he wasn't in attack mode, he was just trying to hide in the hole created by her gauge ear-piercing.

"I froze instantly. I didn't move because I really thought he was like attacking the side of my head," she said.

Glawe said she tried to get him out using cooking oil, CNN reported.

"I tried to get him out myself. And I knew I wasn't going to be able to without hurting him by pulling him back against his scales," she said.

Glawe went to the emergency room where they applied lubrication and removed the snake. Bart was not injured.

"He acted like nothing even happened and was totally chill," she said.

