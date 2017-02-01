× Witnesses Describe Terrifying Scene of Sunset Boulevard Stabbing Rampage in Hollywood

Witnesses described a chaotic scene Tuesday when a knife-wielding man went on a rampage in Hollywood, stabbing three people before being fatally shot by officers of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The assailant — described only as a man in his 30s — stabbed a bicyclist about 2 p.m. along the north side of Sunset Boulevard near Ivar Avenue, said Sgt. Frank Preciado, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department.

Video posted on social media from inside a Jack in the Box on Sunset Boulevard showed a person calling for a makeshift tourniquet for a victim, seen sitting in a chair with a pool of blood on the floor.

Moans can be heard in the video. As an officer reports “shots fired,” another officer can be seen kneeling over a person face-down on the ground, holding the person’s arm.

