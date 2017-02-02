4th Annual KTLA Football Smackdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The early team took on the the late team in the 4TH annual KTLA Morning News Football Smackdown. This year, we had an NFL Pop Culture Trivia competition. A big thank you to Partyworks Interactive for bringing in all the props for the segment. Partyworks Interactive always does such an amazing job! They can create and customize any type of event. For more information, go to Partyworks website. They are also helping the city of Irwindale with their 626CX Irwindale Cycle-Fest event. It’s a fun-filled event filled with music, performances, and lots of fun activities including a BMX Exhibition, a Football Fan-Fest, the Cyclo Fest Obstacle Course Competition, food and more. If you would like more information on this event, click HERE.

Finally, a big thank you to Junk Food Clothing for dressing the anchors in their awesome t-shirts and sweatshirts. Junk Food, the original vintage T-shirt company is carried in over 5,000 top stores throughout the world and has forever changed the premium t-shirt market. Offering a one-of-a kind feel with each product the flagship store is on Abbot Kinney in Venice, CA and is manufactured locally in Los Angeles. Junk Food has rights to over 800 major licenses including, the NFL. For more information, visit their website.