Assault on 83-Year-Old Woman in Koreatown That Gained Social Media Attention Not Being Investigated as Hate Crime: LAPD

An 83-year-old Korean woman was assaulted in Koreatown on Wednesday afternoon in an attack that became the subject of a viral social media post, which said the assailant had yelled “white power” before fleeing.

But none of the witnesses to the assault told investigators that they heard the suspect, who is now in custody, make racial remarks, said Sgt. Randy Espinoza of the Los Angeles Police Department. The attack is not being investigated as a hate crime, he said.

Officers were called to the corner of Western Avenue and Council Street around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on report of a battery. A witness told officers that the suspect punched the elderly woman in the back of her head, causing her to fall to the ground, according to Espinoza.

The victim suffered a one-inch cut to her left cheek as a result of the fall and had pain in her knee, Espinoza said. Police said it was not immediately clear what motivated the attack.

