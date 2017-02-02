Chef Jamie Gwen’s Party Foods for the Big Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Jamie's Big Game Recipes

Thank you to Melissa's Produce and Smart&Final.

Food Styling by Peilin Breller

@edibleaccomplice

Lynette's birthday cake courtesy of Mixed Bakery - Pastry Chef Elyssa Fournier

@mixedbakerycdm

GO TEAM! SNACK MIX

Adjust the colors in your snack mix to root on your favorite team!

1 bag (8.75 ounce) Chex snack mix

1/4 cup dried blueberries

1/4 cup dried cranberries

1/4 cup roasted sunflower seeds

2 cups white chocolate chips

1/2 cup blue and red candy-coated chocolate candies

In a large bowl, combine the snack mix, blueberries, cranberries, and sunflower seeds.

Place the white chocolate chips into a medium, microwave-safe bowl. Melt in the microwave on High for 60-90 seconds then stir. Melt for an additional 30-60 seconds, if needed.

Drizzle the melted chocolate over the snack mix, and stir until well coated. Turn the mix out onto a large piece of wax paper, sprinkle with blue and red candies, then allow the white chocolate to stand at room temperature for about 1 hour to harden. To serve, break the mix up into large chunks.

FALCONS FRIED PICKLES with RANCH DIP

Vegetable oil, for frying

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup water

2 teaspoons Cajun seasoning

1/4 cup Panko breadcrumbs

1/4 cup cornmeal

2 cups sliced dill pickles, drained



Heat 1 inch peanut oil in a pot over medium-high heat until a deep-fry thermometer registers 375ºF. Meanwhile, whisk the flour, water and Cajun seasoning in a large bowl until smooth. Spread the pickles on paper towels and pat dry. Combine the Panko and cornmeal in another bowl.

Add half of the pickles to the batter and toss to coat. Remove from the batter using a slotted spoon, letting the excess drip off, and place them in the panko mixture. Coat well. Add the pickles to the oil one at a time. Fry until golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes; remove with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels.

NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER

1/2 pound bacon, diced

1 large yellow onion, diced

1 pound Melissa’s baby Dutch Yellow Potatoes, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon fresh thyme, minced

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

3 cups chicken broth

1 bottle clam juice

3 cups half-and-half

2 cups shucked clams, chopped (with liquid)

Dash of hot sauce, to taste

Freshly ground pepper, to taste

Freshly chopped parsley, for garnish

Sauté the bacon in a large kettle or stockpot over medium heat. When crisp, remove the bacon with a slotted spoon and set aside. Add the onions to the bacon grease and sauté until tender, about 10 minutes.

Add the potatoes, garlic and thyme and sauté 2 minutes. Stir in the flour, then the broth cook over low heat, until the potatoes are tender, about 10 minutes.

When the potatoes are tender add the bacon back to the soup along with the clam juice, half & half, clams, hot sauce and pepper, to taste. Bring the mixture to a simmer, do not boil, and simmer 5 minutes or until heated through. Serve garnished with chopped parsley.

BIG BOB GIBSON’S WHITE BBQ SAUCE

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup water

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1/2 teaspoon lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon prepared horseradish

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon sugar

Combine all ingredients in bowl and mix well.



CHEF JAMIE’S 3-INGREDIENT OLD BAY CHICKEN WINGS

These wings are super simple and oh so scrumptious...Old Bay Is delicious on way more than just seafood!

2 pounds chicken wings

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 tablespoons Old Bay seasoning

Toss the wings with the olive oil and season with Old Bay. Marinate for at least 4 hours and up to 24 hours. Grill over high heat, turning often, for about 15 minutes or until the wings are cooked through. Serve with ranch or blue cheese dressing, for dipping, and carrots and celery sticks.

PARMESAN GARLIC CHICKEN WINGS

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried rosemary

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2 1/2 pounds chicken wings

2 tablespoons melted unsalted butter

2 tablespoons minced fresh basil

2 garlic cloves, finely minced

1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese

1/2 teaspoon seasoning salt



Preheat oven to 425ºF. In a small bowl, mix together the oregano, rosemary, cumin and salt. Lay the chicken wings on a baking sheet and season the chicken wings with the mixture.

Bake the chicken wings for 20 minutes. While the chicken is baking, mix together the melted butter, fresh basil, garlic, Parmesan cheese and seasoning salt.

When the chicken is cooked through, toss the wings with the cheese mixture.

BOSTON CREAM PIE TRIFLE

2 homemade or store-bought vanilla pound cakes, cut into large cubes

For the Cream Filling

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 teaspoon salt

3 cups whole milk

9 egg yolks

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 cup heavy whipping cream, beaten to whipped cream

For the Chocolate Ganache

2 cups semi sweet chocolate chips

3/4 cup heavy whipping cream

In a large saucepan over medium heat, whisk together sugar, cornstarch, salt, and milk. Stir constantly until mixture begins to thicken, about 5 to 7 minutes. Temper eggs with ½ cup of milk mixture. Slowly add egg mixture back into the saucepan, stirring rapidly as you do. Cook for an additional minute. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla. Transfer to a medium size bowl and cool completely in the refrigerator for 2 to 3 hours. Once cooled, gently fold in the whipped cream and return to the refrigerator while you complete the other steps.

For the Ganache, melt the chocolate chips with the cream. Stir and set aside

To assemble, place 1/3 of the cake cubes in the bottom of a trifle bowl. Spoon 1/3 of the pastry cream over the cake cubes. Drizzle 1/3 of the ganache over the pastry cream. Repeat to complete three layers. Refrigerate for at least an hour before serving.

Serves 8 to 10

BOURBON CHOCOLATE BALLS

1 cup pecans

2 cups vanilla wafer cookies

1/2 cup unsweetened Dutch-processed cocoa, divided

1 cup confectioners sugar, divided

1/4 cup light corn syrup

1/4 cup Bourbon

Preheat oven to 350ºF.

Spread the pecans on a cookie sheet, and place in the oven for 3 minutes. Toss the nuts and bake for another 3 minutes.

In a food processor, chop the vanilla wafers into crumbs. Add the pecans and process until finely chopped. Add 1/4 cup of the cocoa and 1/4 cup of the confectioners' sugar. Add the corn syrup and bourbon. Pulse to combine. Sift the remaining 1/4 cup cocoa and 1/4 cup confectioners sugar onto a large plate. Form the crumb mixture into 3/4-inch balls and roll them through the cocoa-sugar to coat.

Makes 3 Dozen Bourbon Balls

SOUTHERN PEACH COBBLER

4 cups sliced peaches

1 1/2 cups sugar, divided

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup dark brown sugar

8 tablespoons butter

1 1/2 cups self-rising flour

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1 1/2 cups milk

Preheat oven to 350ºF. Combine the peaches, 1 cup granulated sugar and water in a saucepan and mix well. Bring to a boil and simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from the heat.

Put the butter in a 3-quart cast iron skillet and place it in the oven to melt.

Mix the remaining 1/2 cup granulated sugar, brown sugar, self-rising flour and milk slowly to prevent clumping. Pour the mixture over the melted butter. Do not stir. Spoon the fruit on top, gently pouring in the syrup. (The batter will rise to the top during baking.) Bake for 30 to 45 minutes or until the cobbler topping is golden.

CINNAMON ROLL ICE CREAM BOWLS

1 12.4-oz. can store-bought spiral cinnamon rolls

Ice cream and your favorite toppings, for serving

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Flip a standard size nonstick muffin tin over so that it’s upside down.

Unwrap each cinnamon roll to create a flat strip of dough, then rewrap them around the inverted muffin tins, starting at the base and working up (you will use two rolls per bowl.) Pinch the seams together to prevent them from falling apart.

Bake until golden brown and cooked through, 10-12 minutes.

Let cool slightly then remove the bowls and serve with your favorite ice cream and toppings.

Makes 4 Bowls

TWINKIE FOOTBALL POPS

Twinkies

6-inch popsicle sticks

Chocolate Candy Melts

2 cups powdered sugar

3 tablespoons light corn syrup

1-2 tablespoons whole milk

1/2 teaspoon almond extract

Unwrap the Twinkies. Melt the chocolate according to package directions.

Dip each cookie stick 1/3 of the way into the melted chocolate. Push the stick into the center of the end of the Twinkie. Place on a lined cookie sheet. Repeat with remaining Twinkies. Freeze for 15 minutes.

Dip the Twinkies into melted chocolate, coating fully. Shake off excess and place on wax paper lined cookie sheet. Repeat with remaining Twinkies. Freeze for 10 minutes.

Mix together the powdered sugar, corn syrup, almond extract and 1 tablespoon of milk. Add more milk if needed. You want the icing thick enough to pipe on the Twinkies. Fill a piping bag with icing and use tip #3 to pipe football laces and tip #104 to pipe stripes. Allow icing to set before serving.