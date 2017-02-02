Daughter Sentenced to Prison for Fatally Stabbing Mother at Senior Living Facility in Covina: DA

A woman was sentenced to prison after she pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder charge in the stabbing death of her mother, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Athina Sumi Rivera, of Los Angeles, entered the guilty plea in court during an appearance Thursday, according to a DA’s news release. The 44-year-old woman also admitted that she used a deadly and dangerous weapon during the commission of the crime.

Rivera was staying in her mother’s room at a senior living center in Covina on Sept. 7, 2015, when she woke up in the middle night and stabbed her mother, 61-year-old Margaret Yamaguchi, multiple times, prosecutors said.

Yamaguchi was bleeding profusely by the time facility staff responded to the room. She died at the scene.

Rivera received a sentence of 16 years to life for the fatal stabbing, according to the DA’s office.

